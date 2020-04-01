Michigan governor declares state of disaster

Michigan's governor declared a state of disaster Wednesday in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the executive order as the coronavirus continues to spread in the state.

This order will allow the administration to respond more effectively to the pandemic.

Michigan currently has 9,334 confirmed cases and 337 deaths

From Gov. Gretchen Whitmer:

Leader Shirkey and Speaker Chatfield,

On March 10, 2020, I issued Executive Order 2020-4, which declared a state of emergency in Michigan to address the COVID-19 pandemic. This new disease, caused by a novel coronavirus not previously identified in humans, can easily spread from person to person and can result in serious illness or death. There is currently no approved vaccine or antiviral treatment.

Scarcely three weeks later, the virus has spread across Michigan. To date, our state has 9,334 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 337 people have died of the disease. Many thousands more are infected but have not been tested. Hospitals in Oakland, Macomb, Wayne, and Washtenaw counties are reporting that they are full or nearly full to capacity. Ventilators and personal protective equipment are in short supply and high demand. Michigan needs more medical personnel than are currently available to care for COVID-19 patients. Dormitories and a convention center are being converted to temporary field hospitals.

Since I declared this emergency, my administration has taken aggressive measures to fight the spread of the virus and mitigate its impacts, including temporarily closing schools, restricting the operation of places of public accommodation, allowing medical professionals to practice to the full extent of their training regardless of licensure, limiting gatherings and travel, and requiring workers who are not necessary to sustain or protect life to stay

home. But this pandemic is still in its infancy, and there remains much more to be done to stave off the sweeping and severe health, economic, and social harms it poses to all Michiganders throughout our state.

For that reason, I have issued today Executive Order 2020-33, an expanded declaration of emergency and disaster across the State of Michigan, to reflect the current conditions and needs of our state. To meet the steep, varied, and ongoing demands created by the COVID19 pandemic, my administration must continue to use the full range of tools available to protect the health, safety, and welfare of our state and its residents. I welcome your and your colleagues’ continued partnership in fighting this pandemic. In that vein, and in shared recognition of what this fight will require from us, I request a concurrent resolution extending the state of emergency and disaster declared in EO 2020-33 by 70 days from the date of the resolution.

While I have multiple independent powers to address the challenges we now face, the powers invoked by Executive Order 2020-33 under the Emergency Management Act, 1976 PA 390, as amended, MCL 30.403 et seq., provide important protections to the people of Michigan, and they should remain a part our state’s ongoing efforts to combat this pandemic throughout the full course of that fight. As to the individual emergency orders I have issued, including Executive Order 2020-21 (Stay Home, Stay Safe), these measures expire at the time stated in each order, unless otherwise continued.

Thank you for your leadership during this unprecedented and harrowing moment in our state’s history.

Sincerely,

Gretchen Whitmer

Governor

