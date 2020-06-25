Michigan governor allows return of pro sports - without fans

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is allowing for the return of pro sports in Michigan as long as fans aren’t in attendance.

Thursday's move follows Major League Baseball’s decision this week to set a 60-game schedule to start July 23 or July 24 in empty ballparks.

The governor says pro sports teams can resume operations notwithstanding her restrictions on gatherings to curb the coronavirus.

Games must be played without a live audience for the “time being.” Only staff of the facility and media can attend.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

6/25/2020 4:25:28 PM (GMT -4:00)

