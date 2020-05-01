Michigan governor allows construction, real estate, outdoor work to resume

Construction, real estate and outdoor work are allowed to resume next week under a new order from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Her 70th coronavirus order allows residential and commercial construction to resume on May 7. Real estate activities and all work traditionally performed outdoors also will be allowed to continue.

Whitmer's previous orders requiring proper social distancing, wearing face coverings in enclosed spaces and health screening remain in effect for those workers before they report to the job site.

The "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order remains in effect until May 15. It prohibits all public gatherings of any size outside a home and any non-essential travel.

“The data shows that we’re ready to lift some of these restrictions while also encouraging Michiganders to continue doing their part under the governor’s 'Stay Home, Stay Safe' order,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan's chief medical executive.

Constructions companies must take the following steps before they can begin work:

Under the order, construction sites must adopt a set of best practices to protect their workers from infection. Those practices include:

-- Designating a site supervisor to enforce coronavirus restrictions.

-- Provide daily health screenings for workers with a sticker system to show who has been evaluated every day.

-- Implement dedicated entry points to control foot traffic on the website.

-- Identify choke points and high risk areas to target for social distancing.

-- Provide handwashing and hand sanitizer stations for employees.

“Our dedicated building tradesmen and women are ready to get back to work, and we’re glad the governor has taken steps today to help ensure their safety,” said Pat Devlin, secretary/treasurer of the Michigan Building and Construction Trades Council.

He pointed out that construction workers routinely wear personal protective equipment that would help prevent the spread of coronavirus, including gloves and face coverings.

From the Office of Governor Gretchen Whitmer:



Today, at a press conference with leaders in health care, business, and labor, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-70 as part of her MI Safe Start plan. The executive order will allow the May 7 resumption of some types of work that present a very low risk of infection, including construction, real-estate activities, and work that is traditionally and primarily performed outdoors.

“The vast majority of Michiganders are still doing their part to protect themselves and their families from COVID-19. That’s good, but we must keep it up,” said Governor Whitmer. “As part of our MI Safe Start Plan, we are bringing business and labor leaders together to ensure that while we lift some restrictions on the previous Stay Home, Stay Safe order, we are also protecting workers and their families from the spread of this virus. I want to be clear: we must all continue to stay home and stay safe as much as possible. If we all keep doing our part, we can reduce the risk of a second wave and re-engage our economy safely and responsibly.”

The governor’s Stay Home, Stay Safe order remains in effect until May 15, 2020. Under this order, Michiganders still must not leave their homes except to run critical errands, to engage in safe outdoor activities, or to go to specified jobs. Executive Order 2020-70 also requires businesses to adopt measures to protect their workers against the spread of COVID-19.

“The data shows that we’re ready to lift some of these restrictions while also encouraging Michiganders to continue doing their part under the governor’s Stay Home, Stay Safe order,” said MDHHS Chief Deputy for Health and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. “The steps the governor is taking today will help ensure protections for workers and their families from COVID-19 while allowing for work in lower-risk fields to resume. We will keep monitoring the data closely and work with our partners across state government to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

“We are grateful for the governor’s commitment to protecting working people and their families from the spread of COVID-19,” said Pat Devlin, Secretary Treasurer of the Michigan Building and Construction Trades Council. “Our dedicated building tradesmen and women are ready to get back to work, and we’re glad the governor has taken steps today to help ensure their safety. We are excited to continue working with Governor Whitmer as she continues to take action on behalf of working families.”

Under the order, construction sites must adopt a set of best practices to protect their workers from infection. Those practices include:

• Designating a site supervisor to enforce COVID-19 control strategies.

• Conducting daily health screenings for workers.

• Creating dedicated entry points, if possible, or issuing stickers or other indicators to assure that all workers are screened every day.

• Identifying choke points and high-risk areas (like hallways, hoists and elevators, break areas, water stations, and buses) and controlling them to enable social distancing.

• Ensuring sufficient hand-washing or hand-sanitizing stations at the worksite.

“With an eye towards Michigan’s economic recovery, leadership representing the full spectrum of the construction industry have been working diligently and cooperatively to outline processes and practices that will allow us to safely get back to work,” said Ryan Maibach, President & CEO of Barton Malow and member of the Michigan Economic Recovery Council. “The construction industry is entrenched in a culture of safety, and as we return to work, we are developing and implementing new best practices that further emphasize the well-being of our workers and Michigan’s citizens.”

Last week, the governor signed Executive Order 2020-59 to require people to wear homemade face coverings when they enter enclosed public spaces. This requirement is still in effect under Executive Order 2020-70.

To view Executive Order 2020-70, Click the link below:

• EO 2020-70.pdf

