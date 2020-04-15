Michigan expands COVID-19 testing criteria to anyone with symptoms

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced on Tuesday it's expanding the testing criteria for the coronavirus.

Michigan's testing priority criteria now includes the following:

-Hospitalized patients

-Symptomatic healthcare workers

-Patients in mass facilities with symptoms: such as long-term care facilities or elderly living facilities, jails or prisons, homeless shelters, residential foster care facilities, and other group living setting

-Patients that are 65 and older with symptoms

-Patients with underlying conditions with symptoms

-First responders with symptoms

-Critical infrastructure workers with symptoms

-Individuals with mild symptoms.

"Expanded testing is needed to learn more about how COVID-19 is spreading in our state," says Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Chief Medical Executive and Chief Deputy of Health. "We want to make sure people know that if they have symptoms, they should work with their medical provider to be tested."