Michigan children attacked by neighbor's raccoon

A pet raccoon has been euthanized after attacking two children in eastern Michigan, and the ordeal was all caught on camera.

Rudy Harper caught up with one of the children, who has a message for the raccoon.

"He should never start biting or scratching people," Abigail McClausky said.

Exclusive home security video shows the terrifying moment three children bolt from a furry intruder.

Six-year-old Abigail says she was attacked by the wild animal in her own back yard.

Her mother provided photos of the girl's injuries from the hospital where they say she received five rabies shots.

"It was kind of burning, but when it burned, it was like a bear was running after me," the youngster said.

Her father said his children are now afraid to play in their backyard alone.

"They won't sleep in their rooms," Patrick McClausky said. "They're not going to go play in the yard now. They're not safe. They don't feel safe anymore.

"If it did, I'm sorry it did, but it was probably trying to play," said Joel, a neighbor.

Joel and Linda would not provide their last names but said they have cared for the raccoon, named Bandit, since it was a baby. They claim it was friendly creature that would peacefully sleep with their granddaughter.

"He'd run around in the yard," Joel said. "We'd go in the house, come back out in an hour, he's still here. He wouldn't go nowhere."

The McClausky family said they caught the animal using nets, a cage and some dog food. They said Bandit was handed over to the animal control and euthanized.

A makeshift memorial was made for Bandit outside his former home.

Meantime, Abigail says she forgives Bandit.

"I yelled, 'I forgive you, raccoon.' Because it's one of God's animals," she said.

Abigail tested negative for rabies.

The neighbors who cared for the raccoon said they tried to get rid of it, but it kept coming back for food.

The McClauskys want the neighbors to pay for their daughter's medical costs.

