Michigan budget standoff unlikely to end until December

A budget standoff between the Republican-led Legislature and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is unlikely to be resolved until December at the earliest.

The Michigan House won't convene for voting Wednesday. It began a three-week hunting and Thanksgiving break last week but had left open the possibility of meeting Wednesday if a deal was in reach.

The Senate will meet Wednesday before taking two weeks off. The House could return for a day next week if an agreement is struck, though the sides don't seem optimistic.

Pressure has been building for Whitmer and Republicans to settle their differences after she vetoed nearly $1 billion in proposed spending. They want to restore some funding but are at odds over Republicans' push to let legislators check her power to shift funds within departments.

11/12/2019 5:06:47 PM (GMT -5:00)