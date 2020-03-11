Michigan budget bill includes $10 million for coronavirus response

A supplemental budget bill moving through the Michigan Legislature includes $10 million to respond to the coronavirus.

The negotiated agreement between lawmakers and the governor would also restore $16 million in funding to the Pure Michigan tourism campaign.

The package also includes "high water grants," which would help lakefront communities facing infrastructure issues related to the high-water levels of the Great Lakes.

The supplemental budget bill has passed the House and is scheduled to be considered by the Senate on Thursday.

