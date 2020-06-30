Michigan breweries join fight against racial injustice

Two breweries in southern Michigan are planning to release a dark imperial stout called “Black is Beautiful” and will donate the profits from sales to local foundations that support police brutality reform and legal defenses.

Ben Wade, co-owner of Albion Malleable Brewing Company, told the Battle Creek Enquirer that the joint effort with Territorial Brewing Company of Springfield is part of a global collaborative among brewers to shine a light on the inequities that people of color endure daily.

The beer is expected to be released at both Calhoun County breweries in late-July.

It follows weeks of nationwide demonstrations protesting police brutality and racial injustice after the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.