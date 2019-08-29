Michigan boy dies after collapsing during football practice

Officials say a 13-year-old western Michigan boy who collapsed during football practice has died.

Saranac Community Schools 7th grader Skylar Lasby collapsed Wednesday evening during a non-contact drill and was flown to a hospital. School and hospital officials say Lasby died hours later.

A cause of death was not immediately available. It also wasn't immediately clear if weather was a factor, though temperatures were a mild 68 degrees (20 degrees Celsius) and humidity was low during the practice.

Schools Supt. Jason Smith tells The Grand Rapids Press that "our students are struggling." A Facebook page for Saranac JV/Varsity Football says away games at Beal City will be played Thursday night because "#2 wouldn't have it any other way" - referring to Skylar's uniform number.

District officials say counseling and other resources are available for staff and students.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

8/29/2019 1:50:05 PM (GMT -4:00)

