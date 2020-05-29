Michigan barbers frustrated, want to reopen

Frustration keeps growing like hair in Michigan —where barber shops are still banned from opening by executive order.

One barber in Owasso went rogue.

He opened his shop in defiance of the order, only to be shut down again by a ruling this week from the Michigan Court of Appeals.

In Dowagiac, Barber Pat Bakeman won’t be breaking any rules although he may cross a line.

“I applied for my license in Indiana. If my governor won’t support me going back to work I will go where I can work,” Bakeman told 16 News Now.

Bakeman and Brandon Truitt with Tru Barbers in Edwardsburg —both closed their shops two days before the governor ordered them closed.

Both believe the businesses are safe to reopen now.

“My shop is less than two miles away from the state border where people have been cutting hair for three weeks now and they haven’t had any issues,” Truitt explained.

Bakeman’s shop has four ultra violet light sanitizers, along with plenty of the liquid variety.

“Barbers already met that sanitary need except for the wearing of the mask,” said Bakeman. “We’ll have to do some contract tracing by having sign in sheets and maybe moving to appointments.”

Bakeman figures if dentists can go back to work, so can Barbers and he provided anecdotal evidence of how haircut hungry customers are.

“I could have made more money in my life cutting hair on the black market than I could have standing behind this chair in a brick and mortar building that I’ve done the right way. I’ve been offered $150 dollars. I was offered to do four haircuts for $40 dollars in a garage, and I appreciate the offer and I know people just want a service but I’m not a garage barber. I’m a professional barber and a licensed establishment and I’m proud of that."

As for the court ruling, Michigan’s Attorney General said in a written statement she takes no pleasure prohibiting residents from being able to earn a living but that the order is needed to protect the public health.

