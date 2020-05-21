Michigan barber wins legal round in state's bid to keep shop closed

A judge has rejected a request for an injunction that would have strengthened the state’s hand in keeping a Michigan barber shop closed during the coronavirus outbreak.

Karl Manke

Karl Manke’s shop in Owosso has been closed since last week when regulators suspended his license.

But the health department was seeking an order in a separate action that would have further kept the 77-year-old out of business.

Shiawassee County Judge Matthew Stewart said the health department failed to show that Manke’s shop was a specific threat to public health.

Manke resumed cutting hair on May 4, drawing customers from across the state who were inspired by his plea for freedom from a government shutdown.

