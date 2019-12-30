Michigan appeals court to look at 2017 conviction

The Michigan Supreme Court is ordering the Court of Appeals to take another look at the conviction of a Mishawaka man who assaulted a Michigan State Trooper in 2017.

Michael Scott Barber, 23, was convicted of six counts including assault by strangulation, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and resisting and obstructing police causing injury as habitual offender.

On Feb. 20, 2017, a trooper tried to pull Barber over on U.S. 31 between Buchanan and Berrien Springs on what turned out to be a stolen motorcycle. Barber crashed the bike and attacked the trooper.

According to our newsgathering partners at The Herald Palladium, the Michigan Supreme Court said the Court of Appeals failed to address Barber’s argument that the legislature did not intend for a single act to result in convictions for both assault by strangulation and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

