Michigan alcohol shortage affecting bars, customers

A liquor shortage is affecting local bars, restaurants and customers in Michigan.

This comes after software issues at one of the state's distribution companies.

One bar owner said they have had to try to steer customers toward different brands of liquor due to low stock.

"It's very inconvenient for us," the owner said. "What it's really come down to is that we're getting our deliveries a couple days late.

"All of the bars are in the same position. I really hope they get it back on schedule, because it's a pain."

The Michigan Liquor Control Commission is currently trying to come up with a plan to address the issue.

