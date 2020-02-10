Michigan Supreme Court denies Berrien Co. man's appeal

The Michigan Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal on a Berrien County man's case.

Obar Ellis is currently serving a prison sentence for the 2010 killing of Anthony Campbell outside of Smoke's Lounge in Benton Harbor. At his trial, Ellis testified that he acted in self-defense, but the jury rejected the claim.

Previously, the Michigan Court of Appeals rejected Ellis' claim of insufficient evidence to prove that he was not acting in self-defense.

The state's Supreme Court decided not to take a look at Ellis' case after the Michigan Court of Appeals affirmed his conviction, according to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium.

