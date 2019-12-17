Michigan Street in South Bend to close; city announces other traffic alerts

The city of South Bend has announced several traffic alerts, perhaps the most significant of which is the closure of Michigan Street Wednesday.

Michigan will close from Jefferson Boulevard to Wayne Street from 7 a.m.-noon. Designated detour routes are Jefferson Boulevard and Wayne Street via Main Street.

The Michigan Street closure is scheduled to allow a crane to hoist roofing material to the top of a building.

Two other South Bend intersections will temporarily become four-way stops because of collisions that apparently damaged traffic signals Tuesday.

The intersections are Ameritech Drive and Brick Road, as well as Ironwood Road beneath the U.S. 20 Bypass.

The city's Department of Public Works says repairs of the signals are underway.

