Michigan State's Dantonio announces retirement

Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio is retiring after a 13-year run.

Defensive coordinator Mike Tressel will be the acting head coach while Michigan State seeks a replacement.

Dantonio went 114-57 as Michigan State's coach. He won Big Ten titles in 2010, 2013 and 2015. The last of those three seasons included a trip to the College Football Playoff.

The Spartans declined after that. They went 7-6 this past season.

