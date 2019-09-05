Michigan State University fined $4.5 million in Nassar case

The Education Department is fining Michigan State University $4.5 million for failing to respond to sexual assault complaints against Dr. Larry Nassar.

That announcement comes from Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, who says the university's failure to act created a "sexually hostile environment."

DeVos says the school also has agreed to take corrective action to protect its students.

Nassar is a former sports doctor at Michigan State who also worked at USA Gymnastics. He's serving effective life sentences for possessing child pornography and molesting young athletes.

DeVos says the university did not adequately respond to complaints against Nassar and his supervisor, William Strampel. She says any school that fails to uphold its responsibility to students will be held accountable.

Michigan State did not have an immediate comment.