Michigan trooper injured, hit by suspect vehicle during Monday morning pursuit on I-94

A Michigan trooper was injured Monday during a police pursuit on I-94 in Berrien County.

Around 3:05 a.m. Monday, troopers stopped a vehicle for speeding on I-94 eastbound near Sawyer.

While the trooper was approaching the vehicle, the driver pulled away, causing minor injuries to the trooper, according to a news release.

The suspect vehicle continued eastbound on I-94, exited at Red Arrow Highway in Bridgman, then entered back onto I-94 westbound at Bridgman.

As the vehicle attempted to merge onto I-94 from the on ramp, the suspect vehicle hit a semi.

The suspect lost control, rolled and hit a second semi.

One semi driver was transported to Lakeland Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The other semi driver was not injured.

According to police, four people in the suspect vehicle, all from the Chicago area, did not suffer any injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, a 2011 Jeep Cherokee, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, fleeing and eluding police and resisting/obstructing police.

