Michigan State Police search for nonverbal teen with autism

Authorities are looking for a 16-year-old boy who is nonverbal and autistic. He went missing from Big Rapids, Michigan, and may be in danger.

Nicholas Kirk was last seen at the Walmart in Big Rapids, according to a release from Michigan State Police. Big Rapids is about 60 miles north of Grand Rapids.

He is blond with brown eyes. He stands about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved black shirt, blue Reebok tennis shoes and prescription glasses with black rims. He was carrying a tan backpack and headphones.

Anyone with information about where Nicholas may be is asked to call 911 or Meceola Dispatch at 231-832-3255.

