Michigan State Police released the name of the suspect in Tuesday's shooting that left two Monroe police officers injured.

Simba Lion, 40, is accused of opening fire on Monroe police officers, who were responding to a 911 call at the Washington Arms Apartments in Monroe.

Lion is at Mercy St. Vincent Hospital in critical condition.

The names of the two officers shot were not released. The investigation remains ongoing.

Monroe is about 40 miles southwest of Detroit.