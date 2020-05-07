Michigan State Police recover body from Rug Lake

An investigation is underway after Michigan State Police recovered the body of an 82-year-old Kalamazoo man from Rug Lake in Berrien County.

An MSP trooper noticed an overturned rowboat on Rug Lake, off Gardner Road in Weesaw Township, at 2:13 p.m.

The trooper found residents in the area and determined their relative had been fishing using the same boat.

The trooper quickly entered the water and located an unconscious victim, who was determined to be dead.

Authorities say the man wasn't wearing a personal flotation device nor was the same device located on the boat.

It's unknown if a medical condition came before the victim's fall into the lake.

The body will be examined at the Medical Examiner's Office at the Western Michigan University Medical Center.