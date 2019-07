Michigan State Police are asking for help finding Arthur Herbert Moore, a missing 80-year-old man who is considered mentally unstable.

He left home Friday in a beige 2000 GMC Sierra pickup with Michigan license plate G8915A.

Moore is described as 5'10" tall and 235 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen in the area of 6700 Pipestone Road in Eau Claire.

If you have any information, please call 911 or 269-683-4411.