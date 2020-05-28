Michigan Secretary of State offices to open June 1 by appointment only

Michigan Secretary of State branch offices are set to reopen June 1, according to a news release from the state.

Offices will be open by appointment only for essential transactions that are not available online, according to the state.

“While the offices were closed to the public we conducted more than 3,000 emergency appointments for essential workers and planned and implemented protocols so that we could reopen in a way that ensures the safety of employees and all Michiganders,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “Customers can be confident they’ll be able to conduct their business with us safely and efficiently.”

The state said beginning the week of June 1, all Secretary of State branch offices in Michigan will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for appointment-only transactions including:

• Driver licenses and state ID transactions that must be done in person

• Title transfers

• Operator, CDL, chauffeur, mechanic and motorcycle testing

• Seasonal commercial vehicle-renewal

The state said employees will follow "strict health and safety protocols, including wearing masks, standing 6 feet apart, using desk shields and continuously disinfecting shared or common surfaces."

Office doors will also be locked and each branch will have a greeter to let customers with appointments in at scheduled appointment times, according to the news release.

The state said anyone scheduling an appointment or receiving an appointment reminder will also be instructed on how to attend their appointment:

• Arriving at the appointment alone

• Wearing a mask or homemade face covering over their mouth and nose

• Waiting in their vehicle or outside prior to the appointment time and maintaining six feet of distance when announcing themselves and their appointment to staff at the doors

• Following directions on where to stand during the transaction — only stepping forward toward the clerk when providing or retrieving documents

• Cancelling their appointment if they develop symptoms of COVID-19 or come into contact with someone who has COVID-19 within 14 days of the appointment

• Adhering to CDC guidelines when in public

To schedule an appointment visit Michigan.gov/Coronavirus or call 888-SOS-MICH.

