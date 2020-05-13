Michigan Retailers Association offering best practices for new normal

Although Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has not announced when non-essential businesses will reopen, the Michigan Retailers Association is preparing employers for the new normal.

On Wednesday, it offered a webinar, offering best practices for keeping customers and employees safe. Regarding social distancing, Meegan Holland, the vice president of communications and marketing with the Michigan Retailers Association, suggested business owners consider one-way aisles or have customers enter and exit through separate doors, if possible.

Another idea raised is having a store employee stand at the door, ready to give customers hand sanitizer.

Holland also recommended brick-and-mortar stores be transparent about their cleaning practices to customers.

As for workplace safety, the Michigan Retailers Association said employers should have workers take their temperatures and that anyone with a fever should only return to work after obtaining a doctor's note or after quarantining for two weeks.

According to Holland, employers are required to inform employees if a worker tests positive for coronavirus without identify the individual to avoid HIPAA violations.