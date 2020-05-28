Michigan: Over 1,200 nursing home residents dead from virus

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says at least 1,216 residents of nursing homes have died from the coronavirus, accounting for nearly a quarter of all COVID-19 deaths.

Director Robert Gordon told a legislative hearing Wednesday that the number is incomplete because 13% of facilities aren't reporting to the state, including in hard-hit metro Detroit.

Gordon says health departments in Wayne and Oakland counties show 400 more deaths not reflected in the state’s data.

That would mean nursing home residents account for a third of Michigan's COVID-19 death toll.

