Michigan National Guard tests Berrien County inmates

Nearly 200 coronavirus tests were given in the Berrien County Jail on Friday.

The Michigan National Guard offered to test all inmates and jail workers today.

Before today, only 12 people had been tested at the jail and all of those tests came back negative.

“They brought down two teams to, you know go through the jail and do that,” Berrien County Undersheriff Chuck Heit said. “It is voluntary. Inmates can refuse and same thing for staff. We're looking for that's a snapshot. It doesn't tell us for the next couple of days. We will continue the strategy of symptomatic in the jail but it does give us an indication.”

The test results are expected to be back by Monday.

