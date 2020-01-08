Michigan Lottery contributes $1B to school fund for 1st time

The Michigan Lottery has raised more than $1 billion for public schools for the first time.

The lottery announced Wednesday that it contributed more than $1 billion to the school aid fund in the last fiscal year.

That's a $129 million boost over the prior year. It's the largest one-year increase in the lottery's 47-year history and the fifth straight year of record-setting contributions to the school fund.

The fund also is funded with sales and use taxes, income taxes, property taxes, some federal funds, cigarette, liquor and other taxes.

