Michigan Legislature supports warning labels on marijuana

Marijuana sold in shops would have to have labels warning pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers about the health risks for their fetuses and infants under legislation going to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The House approved the bills Tuesday, after the Senate passed them last week.

One bill got the minimum three-fourths support in both chambers needed to amend the 2018 ballot initiative that legalized marijuana for recreational use.

The legislation going to Whitmer also would require that an informational pamphlet be made available at every point of sale. It would include safety information and include the poison control hotline number.

2/4/2020 5:24:42 PM (GMT -5:00)

