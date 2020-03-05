Michigan, Indiana senators address coronavirus funding

16 News Now spoke with U.S. Sen. Todd Young Thursday about the coronavirus.

We caught up with him before he and the rest of the Senate overwhelmingly voted in a bipartisan way to pass the $8 billion emergency package in the fight against the coronavirus.

The Republican senator from Indiana told us where some of the money will go.

"We at the federal level are dedicating resources to address this very serious situation," Young said. "In fact, today I'll be voting on a package just passed down to the House of Representatives that allocates over $8 billion to the states to purchase things like kits and to fund surge compacity with respect to health front line staffing that may be needed to address this in our state."

Meanwhile, two U.S. senators from Michigan secured 14.5 million in federal funding to prepare for the coronavirus.

Sens. Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow worked to secure the aid from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The money will be used to prepare against any outbreak and improve readiness. Funding will go toward personal protective equipment like masks, gloves and vaccines and reimbursing state and local governments for detection and prevention efforts.

