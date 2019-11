Some local Michigan high school marching bands participated this past weekend in the Michigan Competing Band Association's state championships.

The finals took place Saturday at Ford Field in Detroit.

Lakeshore headlined the Michiana high schools, taking first place in Flight IV. Also in Flight IV was Edwardsburg, which captured seventh place in the 10-band flight.

In Flight V, Watervliet took third place, while Buchanan won 10th place.

For complete results, visit themcba.org.