Michigan Gov. announces new programs for unemployment

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday new programs for workers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor signed an agreement between the state and the U.S. Department of Labor to implement Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Compensation programs that grant benefits to workers who do not already qualify for state unemployment benefits.

According to a news release, workers include self-employed, 1099-independent contractors, gig and low-wage workers who can no longer work because of the pandemic.

The deal also increases weekly benefits for all unemployed workers by $600 a week for up to four months and extends benefit payments from 26 to 39 weeks.

