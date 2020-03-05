Michigan Gov. Whitmer endorses Biden days before primary

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is backing Joe Biden for president days before the state's Democratic primary.

Whitmer's endorsement gives the former vice president another boost after his Super Tuesday success.

Whitmer had not planned to endorse a candidate but told The Associated Press on Thursday that Biden “showed up for the people of Michigan" when they needed him.

Whitmer cites Biden's work with President Barack Obama to add health coverage for millions of people and to rescue from financial ruin two of the Detroit Three automakers, General Motors and Chrysler.

Of the six states voting next Tuesday, Michigan is the biggest prize.

Mar 05, 2020 4:58PM (GMT 21:58)

