Michigan Dept. of Treasury to pay for BHAS building evaluation

The Michigan Department of Treasury will pay for several buildings, owned by Benton Harbor Area Schools, to be evaluated in the two weeks.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald Palladium, Plante Moran Cresa will evaluate the 10 buildings the school district is using.

A rough draft will be ready for the BHAS Community Engagement Advisory committee's works session on January 23rd, said a partner with the company. The report will include estimates, conditions of the buildings and will prioritize building needs.

