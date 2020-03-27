Michigan Department of Technology making improvements to online services

The Michigan Department of Technology is making improvements for government online services.

With the stay at home order, many residents have turned to online options to renew their ID's, apply for unemployment benefits and receive food assistance.

The service needs to keep up with the rapid increase in demands.

Officials are adding capacity to the system and continuing to make some improvements.

“The state has never experienced an emergency of this magnitude that simultaneously increases the need for services while lessening the ability for personal connections,” said State Chief Information Officer and Acting DTMB Director Brom Stibitz. “We are asking for patience in the face of this unprecedented crisis while we are working around the clock to make it easier to complete online transactions.”

MILogin is the state of Michigan Identity Management solution that allows users the ability to access many state services and systems online, across multiple departments, using a single user ID and password. For more information, visit Michigan.gov/MILogin.

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.