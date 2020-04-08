Michigan City's mayor declares disaster emergency, orders mandatory curfew

Michigan City's mayor has declared a local disaster emergency that includes a mandatory curfew and a requirement for out-of-state residents to self-quarantine.

From the Office of Mayor Duane Parry on Tuesday:

Today, Mayor Duane Parry issued an Executive Order declaring a “Local Disaster Emergency in the City of Michigan City” and has implemented measures attempting to reduce and eliminate the spread of COVID-19. This Order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, and shall conclude at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, unless the Common Council extends the Mayor’s Executive Order to 11:59 p.m. on Monday, May 4, 2020.

This order includes but is not limited to:

• A Stay at Home or Place of Residence Order

• Essential Businesses and Operations

• Temporary Closure of Washington and Pullman Parks

• A mandatory curfew of 10:00pm to 5:00am

• Requiring out-of-state residents arriving to Michigan city to self-quarantine for 14 days

• Temporarily prohibit the use of commercial lodging and short-term rentals for vacationing and leisure.

Closing City Parks:

• Washington Park and Pullman Skate Park will be closed to limit exposure and contact between people. As a reminder, all playgrounds, where playground equipment is in use in Michigan City have been closed since March 23, 2020 and will remain closed. Areas for passive recreation, like Gardena, Striebel Pond and the Police Department facility for walking and jogging, will remain open.

• The Marina will remain open with Free boat launching offered at 6th and Michigan from 5:00am to 3:30pm.

• If needed, the Michigan City Police are empowered to disperse gatherings and they can order people to vacate closed sections of parks.

“To the citizens of our community, over the past week the number of people living in LaPorte County that have become infected with COVID-19 virus has increased over 300%. As your Mayor, I cannot stress enough that the actions we take now through the next several weeks will help curb the spread of this virus and save lives. There is nothing that I won’t do as Mayor to protect our residents at this very critical time.”

Mayor Duane Parry

