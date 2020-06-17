Michigan City woman arrested after family dispute

A Michigan City woman has been arrested on stabbing charges after a family dispute.

Officers were sent to the 100 block of Maple Street for a stabbing on Monday around 5 p.m. They found 45-year-old Esther Stone and a 32-year-old woman who had a cut to her neck area.

The victim was taken to a hospital via helicopter. Her status is unclear.

The two women are cousins, witnesses told the police. The dispute started after the victim accused Stone of stealing from their grandmother.

Stone was taken into custody and charged with several counts of battery. She's being held at the La Porte County Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond.

Stone will have her first court appearance on June 23.

