Michigan City police search for shooting suspect

Police in Michigan City are searching for a suspect in a shooting over the weekend.

Police were called to the 2600 block of Plum Street at 2:02 a.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired. After they arrived, they learned a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound had been taken to the hospital.

Detectives investigated with the assistance of the La Porte County Drug Task Force.

Police have identified 37-year-old Nolan Fleming, of Michigan City, as a suspect in the shooting. A warrant has been issued for his arrest on an attempted murder charge.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to call Michigan City Police Detective Arwen LaMotte at 219-874-3221 ext. 1081.

