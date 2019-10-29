Michigan City names new police chief in wake of resignations

Michigan City has named a new police chief less than a week after resignations by the top three department administrators.

Dion Campbell was sworn in as the new chief, according to The Michigan City News-Dispatch.

As of about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Campbell was still listed on the Michigan City police staff directory as a school resource officer.

The department's former chief and two assistant chiefs resigned last week after an apparent directive from the mayor to remove the city from the La Porte County Drug Task Force.

Mayor Ron Meer's stepson was arrested earlier in October on drug charges by the task force.

Police Chief Mark Swistek and Assistant Chiefs Royce Williams and Kevin Urbanczyk tendered their resignations.

Meer suggested earlier last week that his stepson's arrest was politically motivated.

