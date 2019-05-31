Michigan City man electrocuted, killed at Cass Co. AEP substation

A Michigan City man died after he was electrocuted while working at a Cass County American Electric Power substation.

Emergency responders were called to the substation under construction in the 2700 block of White Street in Howard Township around 11:35 a.m. Friday, according to a release from the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

When they arrived, they found that 53-year-old Steven E. Smith had been electrocuted while working on overhead power lines. Although they attempted to render first aid, Smith died.

The incident remains under investigation, the sheriff's office said.

