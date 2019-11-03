Michigan City man dies in car crash at PowerDrive building

A Michigan City man has died in a car accident.

Police responded to the 1500 block of Kentucky Street shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday to find a car crashed into a wall at the PowerDrive building.

Officers believe the car went through a yard on Tennessee Street, a side yard on Kentucky Street, and hit two concrete parking barriers. Hitting the barriers made the vehicle turn sideways, causing it to crash into the building.

The driver, 21-year-old Donavin Worland, was pronounced dead at the scene.

