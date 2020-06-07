Michigan City man arrested after police chase ends in K9 bites, being tased

A Michigan City man is in custody after leading deputies on a chase.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, police tried to pull over a vehicle along U.S. 12 near C.R. 600 West. When the car refused to stop, the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office gave chase.

During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle rammed into a police vehicle. The driver did not stop until they ran over tire deflation devices, but still tried to run away near the 3100 block of Springland Avenue.

A K9 officer took 38-year-old Donald Helms to the ground, but he fought back, striking the K9 several times. This caused the K9 to bite Helms on the thighs. A deputy then tased the Helms.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment before being taken to the LaPorte County Jail.

Helms was already wanted by the Sheriff’s Office. He now faces felony charges of resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness, possession of meth, and aggressive driving. He also faces misdemeanor charges of striking a law enforcement animal, reckless driving, operating while never licensed, and a warrant for failing to appear in court.

Helms is being held without bond.