Sullair plans to invest nearly $30 million in its Michigan City operations to expand its manufacturing capacity.

The air compressor technology company's expansion was approved for a tax abatement by the Michigan City Common Council.

Updates will include more than $16 million worth of new machinery, as well as an 80,000-square-foot expansion.

With the expansion, Sullair plans to hire 33 additional employees, which will add nearly$2 million in salaries annually.