Michigan City Police investigating after 20-year-old injured in shooting

Michigan City Police are investigating after a man was shot.

It happened near the 300 block of Lafayette Street, near 11th Street, on Saturday night.

Authorities say a 20-year-old from Fort Wayne was taken to Franciscan St. Anthony Hospital with a gunshot wound. The injury is believed to be non-life-threatening.

Two 16-year-olds and 19-year-old Ethan Gates were detained. All three of the suspects are from Fort Wayne.

One of the 16-year-olds was taken to the La Porte County Juvenile Services Center. The other was released to parents.

Police say they also recovered illegal drugs and a firearm during their investigation. Two arrests were made for weapon and drug offenses.

Anyone who has information on what happened is asked to contact Lieutenant Kevin Urbanczyk at 219-874-3221 Ext: 1042 or the La Porte County Drug Task Force, Corporal Kyle Shiparski at 219-874-3221 Ext: 1011.