Michigan City Police Officer injured in crash

A Michigan City Police Detective is recovering after being involved in a car crash while on duty.

Michigan City Police were called to a crash involved an officer around 2:40 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Tremont Street and Oak Street.

According to the Michigan City Police Department, Detective Scott Combs was traveling westbound on Tremont Street when his car was struck by another vehicle.

Police say Michael Johnson, 35, of Michigan City failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection on Oak Street, colliding Det. Combs.

Both cars left the roadway and came to a stop on a residential yard.

Det. Combs was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Johnson was cited for operating a vehicle with a suspended license, disregarding a stop sign, failing to register/transfer license plates, and operating a vehicle without insurance.

Det. Combs is a seven-year veteran of the Michigan City Police Department and is currently assigned as the School Resource Officer for the MCAS middle schools.