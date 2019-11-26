Michigan City Mayor Ron Meer to appear in court Tuesday

Mayor Ron Meer is expected in court Tuesday morning.

Meer’s hearing comes after a Porter County judge issued a warrant for his arrest Nov. 20.

Meer then turned himself into the LaPorte County Jail and was released on bond.

The Michigan City News Dispatch reports, Porter County Judge Jeffrey Thode scheduled Tuesday’s hearing after Meer’s attorney, Scott King filed a motion asking for a special prosecutor in the case.

The Porter County judge also accepted the criminal case after all judges in LaPorte County recused themselves.

The hearing comes after Meer’s stepson was arrested by the LaPorte County Drug Task Force in October. Meer claimed the case was politically motivated.

The police chief and two assistant chiefs then resigned their posts, claiming Meer ordered them to pull city officers out of the La Porte County Drug Task Force.

