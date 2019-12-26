Michiana's post-holiday travel troubles largely avoided

If you have finished up your holiday celebrations traveled Thursday, things looked good.

South Bend International Airport was smooth sailing Thursday.

Earlier this week, travel conditions in the Midwest were hampered by fog. But on Thursday, departures were on time.

"I feel like they have things under control here, they're doing a good job," said Clay Jambor, who was traveling back to Minnesota.

As many travelers know, flight delays can be one of the biggest headaches for travelers.

"Probably delays, that or just flight cancellations, it can really put a wrench in your holiday plans," Jambor said.

And if you're taking the South Shore out of the airport, no major delays were reported either.

