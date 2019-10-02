Michiana woman's ice skating wish granted

Wednesday was special for a resident at a local assisted living center.

When 85-year-old Joan Wagner was a child, her grandmother took her ice skating in Rockefeller Plaza in New York City. She said she has always wanted to go ice skating again.

On Wednesday, the staff at Waterford Crossing took Wagner and her husband to the Ice Box Skating Rink in South Bend for a special skating session.

The trip was part of Waterford Crossing's Live a Dream program.

"I think it's one of the most graceful things that you can do, either on skates or not, just walking along. I just – [there's] something about it I've just loved it ever since," Wagner said.

Her daughter Leslie flew in from Colorado to be a part of the big day.

