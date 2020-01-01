Michiana welcomes first baby of 2020

Michiana welcomed its first baby of 2020 just before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Jessica Schuck was born at 12:48 a.m. at Saint Joseph Health System's Mishawaka Medical Center.

She weighed in at 5 pounds, 6 ounces.

According to the hospital, mother and baby are "doing well and we wish them all the best."

Congratulations to parents Jennifer Fairres-Schuck and David Schuck.

The BirthPlace at Lakeland Hospital Niles welcomed Southwest Michigan’s first baby of 2020 at 12:59 a.m. Ashley Swisher and Austin Zavoral of Buchanan are the proud new parents of a son, Ryker James Zavoral. He weighed in at six pounds, four ounces, and measured 18 ¼ inches long.

Memorial Hospital in South Bend welcomed a baby girl at 2:26 a.m., and Elkhart General's first baby was a boy who was born at 9:47 a.m.

