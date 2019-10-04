Michiana students visit companies for National Manufacturing Day

Friday was National Manufacturing Day, and hundreds of local students got the chance to visit manufacturing companies.

Nearly 800 students from schools throughout Michiana stopped at 36 businesses.

The students got to tour the facilities, learn about the jobs available and talk to employees about their different trades.

Manufacturing Day serves as an opportunity for students to learn about their different career options.

"It really allows kids that aren't sure where they 're going to go after high school, their postsecondary, are they going to do that, do they want to enter the work force? What are the opportunities for entering the workforce, and what are the things they need to do to make that happen?" said Alyson Herzig, the coordinator of advanced manufacturing initiatives.

In the South Bend region, the annual average salary of manufacturing workers starts at $33,000 to $40,000.

