Michiana sheet metal workers donating nose pieces for homemade masks

With so much attention facing the fight against COVID-19, many industries are adapting to help.

16 News Now learned how sheet metal workers in Michiana are using their skills to make a difference.

Many people have taken it upon themselves to make their own masks and SMART Local 20 is here to help people make the most out of their efforts.

"It feels really good. It's something that we do pretty much everyday--cutting sheet metal so something that simple that we're used to doing and it feels really good. We get great responses either on Facebook or the people calling you back," said Sheet Metal Workers Local 20 Business Rep. Kevin Needham.

These aluminum strips might be small but they play a big role in making masks.

"On the masks that the volunteers are sewing, they'll sew in a pocket and then they'll slide into aluminum foil and sew it shut. Then you take the aluminum strip and bend it around and contour it to your nose. That way it fits snugly on your face and it blocks out any air so you're breathing through the mask," Needham said.

They're not hard to make either.

"Slide it up. We have a back-gauge set up for the depth and you just step on it and keep on doing it," he said.

They've already made 20-thousand of these strips and will keep making them until they're no longer needed.

They're taking orders large and small, and the best part about it is the strips are free.

Fill out an order click here